Ba Golf Open celebrates 56 years

[Source: supplied]

One of Fiji’s longest-running golfing events will return this weekend as the 56th R.C. Manubhai Ba Golf Open tees off at the Ba Golf Club.

The two-day tournament, scheduled for August 15 and 16, will bring together golfers from around the country to compete while continuing a sporting tradition that has been part of the local golfing landscape for more than five decades.

Beyond the competition, the event serves as an opportunity for players to connect, strengthen friendships, and celebrate their shared passion for golf.

The tournament’s longevity reflects the commitment of the Ba Golf Club, sponsors, players, and supporters who have helped sustain the competition over the years.

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R.C. Manubhai continues its long-standing partnership with the event as part of its commitment to supporting community and sporting initiatives across Fiji.

Group Chief Executive Officer Dr. Uppiliappan Gopalan says reaching the tournament’s 56th edition is a significant achievement.

“The Ba Golf Open has built a strong legacy over the years, and R.C. Manubhai is delighted to continue supporting this important tournament.”

He says the success of the event highlights the dedication of the golfing community and everyone involved in ensuring its continued growth.

“Its success is a reflection of the commitment of the golfing community and everyone involved in keeping the event going year after year.”

Dr. Gopalan also wished participants well ahead of the weekend competition.

“We wish all golfers the very best and look forward to another successful tournament.”

The 56th R.C. Manubhai Ba Golf Open will be played over two days at the Ba Golf Club, with golfers competing for top honors in one of Fiji’s most established tournaments.