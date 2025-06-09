Vuda pays final tribute to its late chief

[Photo: FILE]

The vanua of Vuda is today preparing to perform the final traditional funeral rites for its paramount chief, the late Tui Vuda, Ratu Eparama Kitione Tavaiqia.

The vanua will receive a delegation from government this morning, marking the last of the traditional delegations to pay their respects before the funeral service.

This will be followed by a church service and the burial of the late Tui Vuda at the Sautabu in Burenivalu.

Since the passing of Ratu Eparama last week, the Taukei Nakelo has been serving as the interim paramount chief of the vanua.

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The Vuda community last night received several delegations, including representatives from Rara o Nakelo, Burebasaga, the Great Council of Chiefs, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, the State, and the vanua of Cakaudrove, to name a few.

Ratu Eparama was the last surviving military personnel from his generation who served in Malaya, and was also the last of his generation in the village.

The responsibility of carrying out the burial of the Vuda paramount chief traditionally rests with the Yavusa Tububere, who will perform the final rites at the Sautabu.

The vanua of Vuda will today bid farewell to a paramount chief whose life spanned 95 years, leaving behind a legacy of service, leadership and tradition.

You can watch live coverage of the funeral of the late Tui Vuda, Ratu Eparama Kitione Tavaiqia, on FBC 2.

Viewers overseas can also access the coverage on Viti+, with a subscription of $49.