Fijiana targeting response in Lautoka

[Photo: FIJI RUGBY/ FACEBOOK]

Vodafone Fijiana XV captain Kolora Lomani says her side will use this week’s preparations to address the issues that contributed to Saturday’s defeat to South Africa as it looks to level the two-Test series in Lautoka.

The national side will have an opportunity to bounce back when it hosts the Springbok Women in the second Test at Churchill Park this Saturday.

Lomani believes discipline and the collision battle were key areas that let Fiji down in the opening encounter.

“I guess it was just our discipline and our collision that let us down.”

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The experienced halfback says the team will review its performance thoroughly before turning its attention to the series finale.

“We’ve just got to go back now and watch our clips and see what we can do better leading into next week’s game.”

With another shot at the South Africans on home soil, Lomani says the squad is focused on learning from its mistakes and producing a stronger performance in Lautoka.

The second Test will be played at Churchill Park on Saturday, where the Fijiana will be aiming to end the series on a high.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.