Delayed teacher payments on the way

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education is expediting salary arrears for 318 staff, with payments scheduled for Pay 17 and Pay 18.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said delays were caused by internal and compliance issues during the processing of appointments and payments.

He states that staff affected by the delays must provide complete appointment documents and confirmation of their commencement dates from their Heads of Schools or District Education Officers.

Common issues identified include missing FTRA registration certificates, incomplete bank details and delays in confirming when officers started work.

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Radrodro said the Ministry also had to verify that all appointments were properly formalised before processing the arrears.

He says all appointments must be formally processed and signed by the Permanent Secretary for Education before teachers report to their schools.

The Minister said this was necessary to avoid delays in the Human Resources and payroll processes.

He has acknowledged the work of teachers who continued serving in schools despite the delays in receiving their salaries.

Radrodro also acknowledged Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s approval for the payment of the arrears.

He says the Ministry will continue to tighten expenditure controls while ensuring staff welfare remains a priority.