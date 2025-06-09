Wye joins Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has strengthened its backline stocks with the exciting signing of Flying Fijians half-back Sam Wye ahead of the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

He joins the Drua following a strong rise through New Zealand rugby and onto the international stage with the Flying Fijians.

Wye, who has paternal and maternal links to Lau, brings extensive experience from New Zealand rugby, having represented Auckland, Hawke’s Bay and Counties Manukau in the National Provincial Championship.

He made the step up to Super Rugby Pacific in 2023, debuting for Moana Pasifika against the Hurricanes.

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The 25 year old said: “I’m excited to be part of the Drua Vuvale for the upcoming 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season. I’m truly grateful for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in it next year with the boys.”

The dynamic half-back had a breakthrough in 2025 when he was called into the Flying Fijians squad for the July Test series against Australia and Scotland.

He made his Test debut off the bench against Scotland at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, helping Fiji close out an impressive 29-14 victory.

Wye continued his involvement with the national team in 2026, earning selection for the Nations Championship alongside fellow half-backs Frank Lomani and Simione Kuruvoli.

Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby Baden Stephenson said, “Sam is an exciting addition to our Drua Vuvale. He is a talented half-back who plays with great energy and has worked extremely hard for every opportunity that has come his way.

“He has developed through a very good rugby environment in New Zealand, has experienced Super Rugby Pacific and has now stepped into the international arena with the Flying Fijians.

“We’re excited about what he can bring to our group. He works hard around the field and has the ability to lift the tempo of a game. We believe there is plenty more growth in him and we’re looking forward to seeing him develop further in the Drua environment.”

Wye’s rugby journey began at junior level in New Zealand before he attended Auckland’s St Peter’s College, where he was part of the school’s First XV programme. He later progressed into Auckland rugby and the NPC before spending two seasons with Hawke’s Bay and subsequently joining Counties Manukau.

Wye is the son of former national football rep, Filipe Wye, who represented Fiji during the 1990s, adding another chapter to the family’s proud sporting connection with Fiji.