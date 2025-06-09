FBC set for biggest-ever schools rugby broadcast

[Source: File]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will deliver its most ambitious schools rugby coverage yet this Saturday, with every match of the Vodafone Super Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve Trophy semi-finals set to be broadcast live.

In a landmark production effort, FBC will deploy three dedicated outside broadcast teams across HFC Bank Stadium, Churchill Park and Buckhurst Park to ensure complete coverage of all semi-final fixtures taking place simultaneously around the country.

The broadcaster will screen all 16 Deans and Raluve semi-final matches, allowing supporters, parents and former students to follow every moment of the competition regardless of their location.

Fans around the world will be able to access the action through FBC’s pay-per-view streaming platform, Viti Plus, while all matches will also be available live on Vodafone Play. Delayed coverage will be shown on the FBC Sports channel.

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Live coverage will begin at 8:25am from HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and Churchill Park in Lautoka, while the first match at Buckhurst Park is scheduled to commence at 9am.

FBC General Manager Television Sitiveni Halofaki described the operation as a significant milestone for both the broadcaster and sports coverage in Fiji.

“This Saturday marks a landmark moment not just for FBC, but for local sports broadcasting in the region. Simultaneously running three OB operations across three venues to deliver seamless live pay-per-view coverage requires massive technical capability and coordination.”

Halofaki said FBC remains committed to delivering high-quality coverage of local sport and ensuring supporters can follow the action from anywhere in the world.

“We are proud to bring every moment of the Deans and Raluve semi-finals to grassroots supporters and international viewers with high-quality production standards.”

The broadcast schedule will also include the Vodafone Fijiana XV’s international Test match against South Africa, further adding to what is expected to be one of the biggest days of rugby coverage ever undertaken by the broadcaster.