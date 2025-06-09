Late goals save Auckland FC

[Source:OFC/Facebook]

A brace of goals within two minutes of each other saw Auckland City come from behind to defeat a gallant Central Coast FC 2-1, taking their OFC Men’s Champions League unbeaten streak to 28-games in a pulsating Group A contest at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Midfielder Gerard Garriga and late substitute Ryan De Vries netted within 120 seconds of each other, overturning a Central Coast FC lead that was thoroughly deserved after a scintillating attacking performance from the Solomon Islands outfit.

With no goals at the break, the initiative was there to be seized in the second half, and Rafa Lea’i had the ball in the net seven minutes after the resumption for Central Coast, the offside flag denying the lively attacker the breakthrough.

However, Bobby Leslie was not denied when he rammed a low first-time shot past Auckland’s goalkeeper.

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Having only lost nine of their previous 116 OFC Men’s Champions League matches, Auckland City found themselves in an unusual position and suddenly upped the tempo as they sought an equalising goal.

And it came twelve minutes from time as they struck twice.

In another game yesterday, AS Tiga Sport beat AS Venus 1-0.

Akuila