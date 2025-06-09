Versatility of Kirikiti Biu stands out

Kirikiti Biu after their quarterfinal win in Tavua.

In the dynamic world of youth sports, few athletes showcase the breadth and depth of talent like Marist Brothers High School under-15 rugby winger, Kirikiti Biu.

His journey through multiple disciplines—track, football, and rugby—demonstrates not only exceptional physical ability but also an inspiring versatility that resonates within Fiji’s vibrant sports culture.

In April, he donned his track shoes and dominated the Fiji Finals junior boys’ 100 and 200 meters, clinching two gold medals and underscoring his speed and competitive edge in athletics.

His talents extend far beyond the track; just last month, Biu stood proudly as part of the Fiji Under-16 football team, a squad now celebrating qualification for the 2027 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar.

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Demonstrating remarkable adaptability, Biu transitioned seamlessly to rugby. Last week, he laced up his rugby boots to help the Marist U15 team secure a critical victory in their Vodafone Super Deans quarterfinal match in Tavua.

They defeated Natabua High School 13-10 and survived as Marist’s lone team in this weekend’s semifinals.

Despite his sporting success, Biu says they are all secondary.

‘I’ll pursue both studies and sports, but education is my priority because it’ll help me in the future. A sports career may not last long, but education will take you far, especially life after rugby’.

Biu’s multi-disciplinary achievements illustrate an inspiring model for young athletes, the value of embracing diverse sporting experiences to develop a broad skillset and resilience.

Marist will play Lelean Memorial School at 10am at Buckhurst Park. This match and four others will air live on VITI+ for $50FJD.

Games at the HFC Stadium and Churchill Park will also be shown live on VITI+ for $65FJD each.