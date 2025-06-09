Police struggle to track crime money

[Photo: PARLIAMENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF FIJI/ FACEBOOK]

Police say gaps in financial intelligence are slowing the trail of money linked to serious crime.

Appearing before the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs during its review of the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit Annual Report 2024, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations Meli Sateki raised concerns over how FIU reports are referred to police.

Sateki points out that the Police Force has no central focal point for receiving and tracking the reports.

He said information was instead sent to different specialised units and individual investigators, making it difficult to monitor and follow up cases.

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“Fiji Police Force is adamant that with a strong partnership we should be able to understand our work better and strengthen our cooperation and collaborations for quality information intelligence that would greatly assist in successful investigation and prosecution.”

Sateki states police can exhaust resources on preliminary investigations before deciding whether there is enough information to pursue a case.

He says limited information in some reports can also make it difficult to identify criminal networks operating in Fiji and overseas.

Delays in receiving feedback from the FIU are another concern.

Sateki also explained that these issues can affect investigations into money laundering and offences such as drug trafficking, fraud, cybercrime, human trafficking and corruption.

The Anti-Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Unit is responsible for examining suspicious transactions, tracing money flows and identifying assets suspected to be linked to criminal activity.

Sateki said the focus was not only on prosecuting offenders but also on disrupting criminal networks and recovering money and assets gained through crime.

He says the relationship between police and the FIU improved during the 2024 reporting period.

Police and other partner agencies were given access to the FIU TRAQ database under a memorandum of agreement.

Sateki states the access allows officers to conduct live searches and extract information directly from the database.

He adds that stronger information sharing will improve investigations and help police trace the financial gains of crime.