M-PAiSA eyes top Fintech prize

[Photo: FILE]

M-PAiSA has been named a finalist for PayTech of the Year at the Asia Fintech Awards 2026.

The recognition puts Fiji’s leading mobile money platform alongside some of Asia’s major fintech providers. The awards recognise companies making an impact through financial technology and innovation.

General Manager Digital Financial Services Shailendra Prasad says the nomination is a significant achievement for Fiji.

Prasad said it was a proud moment for the M-PAiSA team, given the strong competition from established fintech companies across the region.

Article continues after advertisement

The recognition, he adds, shows that a home-grown Fijian digital wallet can compete with some of Asia’s largest financial technology providers.

Since its launch, M-PAiSA has expanded access to digital financial services for individuals, businesses and communities across Fiji.

Prasad says the platform has gone beyond digital payments by helping more Fijians access financial services and take part in the digital economy.

He says the nomination also reflects DFS’s continued investment in digital payment solutions and efforts to make financial services more accessible.

The Asia Fintech Awards winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in Singapore on August 21.

DFS says it is hopeful M-PAiSA will take out the top award and bring the recognition home to Fiji.