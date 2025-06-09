Digital push faces cyber threat

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s push to digitise government services will require stronger cyber-security measures as the country moves more services and data online.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce, Business Development and Public Enterprise Manoa Kamikamica states that cyber-security must be built into Fiji’s digital expansion as government works towards making 80 per cent of its services accessible online.

Speaking at the Fiji CyberSec Symposium 2026, Kamikamica says Fiji’s National Digital Strategy 2025–2030 sets out an ambitious digital transformation program.

The strategy targets 40,000 ICT jobs, 80 per cent digital inclusion, 50 per cent 5G coverage and the rollout of a national identification system.

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“Legal framework will facilitate enforcement against cybercrime and bring criminals to justice.”

Kamikamica said cyber-security would be embedded in government and private-sector digital infrastructure.

He says the government is also moving to strengthen Fiji’s legal framework for dealing with cybercrime, including through international agreements.

These, he says, are not symbolic steps.

The legal architecture will facilitate enforcement against cybercrime, help bring criminals to justice and address cross-border cybercrime issues.

Kamikamica says the government has also completed extensive mapping of government services to determine which should be prioritised for digital rollout.

He said the national ID, already approved by Cabinet, would transform how government services are delivered and how public funds are managed.

But Kamikamica says government cannot manage the cyber-security challenge alone.

Kamikamica said Fiji’s digital expansion was already creating economic opportunities.

The digital process outsourcing sector has grown to about 8,000 workers and is generating around 300 million dollars in foreign exchange.

He predicts ICT could become one of Fiji’s major economic sectors over the next decade if the country develops its people and makes full use of its digital infrastructure.

Fiji is also positioning itself as a potential hub for cyber-security companies, supported by new digital infrastructure and international connectivity.

Kamikamica says a 200-million-dollar Google data centre is being constructed at Natadola, with connectivity linking Fiji to major markets including the United States, South America, Southeast Asia and Australia.

He said this could strengthen Fiji’s resilience and create more opportunities in the ICT sector.

But the expansion also raises the stakes for cyber-security.

Kamikamica says Fiji’s digital future will only deliver if it is both inclusive and secure.

He adds that the responsibility now rests with government, the private sector and industry experts to build an ecosystem that can support the country’s digital ambitions without leaving security behind.