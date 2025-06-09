Tuiyafata travels far to support grandson

For the past three years, Vosakotobalvu Tuiyafata has made the journey from Komo Island in the Lau Group to Suva to watch her grandson compete in the Cricket Fiji Super 8 Championship.

Year after year, she has traveled the long distance to support him as he represents their village and pursues his passion for cricket.

Seeing her grandson rise from the grassroots level to represent the country fills her with pride.

“I come down every year, not just for this tournament. There’s another one as well earlier in the year, the Easter Games, it’s much bigger every year and we enjoy coming to support our teams. My grandson, Josateki Malani, has represented Fiji before; he’s captained the under-19 team twice overseas, and I am really proud of how far he has come on this journey.”

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Over the past decade, Tuiyafata has seen firsthand the impact cricket has had on their island communities.

Through this sport, their young men and women have traveled to different parts of the world, something they would only dream of.

The championship started to day at Albert Park in Suva and concludes on Saturday.