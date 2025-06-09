Niraj Bhartu confirmed as CEO

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Niraj Bhartu has been confirmed as the Chief Executive Officer of Vision Investment Limited.

Bhartu brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, governance, risk and executive management to the role.

Bhartu, who has served as Acting CEO since September 2025, will formally take up the position on September 1, 2026.

He has spent more than a decade with the company and previously served as General Manager Finance from 2015.

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The company says his extensive experience across its operations and businesses positions him to lead the Group through its next phase of growth, diversification and transformation.

Chairman Navin Patel describes Bhartu as a highly experienced and capable executive who understands the Group’s businesses and key stakeholders.