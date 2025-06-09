Fiji accelerates digital payments

Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor Ariff Ali.

Fiji’s digital payment revolution is accelerating, with 57 million mobile money transactions worth $2.9 billion recorded last year, while QR payments have jumped nearly 700 percent in value over the past five years, according to the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

RBF Governor Ariff Ali says the sharp rise in digital transactions shows that Fijians are rapidly moving away from traditional cash-based banking and are ready for the next generation of payment solutions.

He revealed that internet banking usage has increased almost 1,000 percent since 2015, while mobile money account ownership has surged from 17 percent in 2020 to 67 percent in 2025.

Ali made the comments during the launch of BSP e-Dollar, Fiji’s first commercial bank-issued interoperable e-wallet built on the country’s national QR standard.

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He says the launch marks a major milestone in Fiji’s payment system modernization, allowing customers and businesses to make seamless transactions across participating banks and mobile wallet providers through a single QR standard.

“The BSP Bank’s eWallet incorporates Fiji’s national QR standard, making it interoperable with other participating payment service providers. This is a major milestone because interoperability lies at the heart of an efficient payment ecosystem. It enables customers to make payments seamlessly, regardless of the institution or payment application they use, while giving merchants confidence that they can accept payments with multiple providers through a single QR code.”

Ali says interoperability is central to creating an open and competitive payment ecosystem, making digital payments faster, more efficient and more accessible across the country.

He adds that modern payment infrastructure is now a key driver of economic development, financial inclusion and national digital transformation.

The Governor has also challenged other financial institutions to adopt interoperable payment innovations, saying Fiji’s digital economy is entering a new phase of growth.