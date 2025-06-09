Ospreys closing in on deal for Koroibete

[Photo: FILE]

Former Wallabies winger and Fiji-born Marika Koroibete is reportedly close to joining Welsh club Ospreys ahead of the new United Rugby Championship season.

The 34-year-old is understood to have been offered a one-year deal worth around £100,000 (FJD$298,644).

Koroibete, who is a free agent after five seasons with Japan’s Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights, could make a return to international rugby with the move.

He last played for the Wallabies in September 2024 and has 63 Test caps for Australia.

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Koroibete began his professional career in the NRL with the Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm before switching to rugby union with the Melbourne Rebels.

He has also qualified to represent Fiji and could become eligible shortly before next year’s Rugby World Cup.

The Ospreys are looking to strengthen their options on the wing, with Koroibete potentially set to provide experience and attacking firepower in Wales.