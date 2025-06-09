Madhuri Dixit turns host for Kon Honar Crorepati

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Madhuri Dixit has announced her next television stint, and this time, the actress is stepping into an entirely new space.

Madhuri is set to host the Marathi version of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, titled Kon Honar Crorepati.

The actress took to social media to unveil the first-look promo of the show, giving fans a glimpse of her new avatar.

The promo features Madhuri in a quintessential Maharashtrian look, complete with a traditional nath, as she announces the arrival of the quiz show. Interestingly, the promo uses the background music of “Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai” from her blockbuster film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, adding a nostalgic touch to the announcement.

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Sharing the promo on Instagram, Madhuri wrote in Marathi, “जे कधीही घडलं नाही ते घडणार… महाराष्ट्राच्या घरोघरी चर्चा रंगणार… कारण आता खेळ बदलणार…! मी घेऊन येत आहे… ‘कोण होणार करोडपती’ लवकरच… फक्त आपल्या @sonymarathi वाहिनीवर आणि @sonylivindia वर (What has never happened before is going to happen… conversations will take place in every Maharashtrian household… because now the game is going to change…! I am bringing ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’ soon… only on our @sonymarathi and @sonylivindia).”

Madhuri further shared her excitement about taking on the new role, writing, “Stepping into a very special new chapter as the host of ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’ I’m excited to take on this journey and bring you a game show that has always been about knowledge, dreams and possibilities. Here’s to a new beginning, a new energy, and a game that’s about to change.”