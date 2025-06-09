BSP launches Fiji’s first interoperable e-wallet

Launch of the BSP interoperable e-wallet

BSP Fiji has become the first commercial bank in the country to launch an interoperable e-wallet built on Fiji’s national QR standard, marking a major step forward in the country’s digital banking transformation.

The new platform, called BSP e-Dollar, allows customers to manage their money directly from their mobile phones, reducing the need to visit a branch for everyday banking transactions.

BSP Fiji Relieving Country Head Maikash Ali says the launch gives customers greater control and flexibility over how they manage and move their funds.

He says users can create and manage up to five e-wallets, each with its own unique account number and the option of domestic or international access.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds customers can transfer funds between BSP accounts and e-wallets, send money to other BSP customers, and make transactions across participating banks and mobile wallet providers.

A key feature of the platform is QR payments, enabling users to generate their own QR codes for each wallet and make instant transfers between individuals or payments at BSP QR merchant locations.

Ali adds that BSP e-Dollar is fully aligned with the Reserve Bank of Fiji’s national QR code standard in Fiji’s move towards a more connected and interoperable digital payments ecosystem.