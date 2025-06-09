Taylor Swift wedding-dress fever puts bridal brands on high alert

[Source: Reuters]

Taylor Swift’s wedding dress remains under wraps.

But wedding chain David’s Bridal ​is already betting brides will want one just like it.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal of the Christian Dior dress Swift wore at her ‌tightly controlled Madison Square Garden celebration on July 3.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong design team at David’s Bridal, which owns roughly 200 stores across the U.S., has already sketched about two dozen looks based on the pop star’s likely aesthetics, with a focus on Hollywood glamour and drop-waist silhouettes, CEO Kelly Cook told Reuters.

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Those preparations will help the brand “move very quickly when we have an idea of where ​the dress has landed,” Cook explained. David’s Bridal has already seen an uptick in searches for Swift-inspired designs on its website, which lists dresses ranging ​from hundreds of dollars to more than $3,000.

Designers say they will be looking out for elements of her outfit that could blossom into ⁠bridal fashion trends.

Viola Chan, head of couture and design at David’s Bridal in Hong Kong, said her team studied Swift’s personal life to sketch three groups of designs: ​embellished ball gowns, simple gowns with a touch of detail, and short dresses in case of a mid-ceremony outfit change.

“It could be her makeup, her hair styling, and could ​be the number of gowns that she changed, the color of her gowns, the floral decoration,” Chan said, while showcasing a template adorned with flowers and lace.

Barcelona-based bridal wear designer Pronovias, with distribution in more than 100 countries, said it plans to draw inspiration from the silhouettes, fabrics and “attitude” of Swift’s look, as the brand has done for royal and other high-profile celebrity weddings in ​the past.