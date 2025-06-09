Vuda receives delegation from Vanua of Lalagavesi

Reguregu for the late Momo na Tui Vuda, Ratu Eparama Kitione Tavaiqia.

The vanua of Vuda has received a delegation from the Vanua of Lalagavesi led by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, who presented their reguregu to the late Momo na Tui Vuda, Ratu Eparama Kitione Tavaiqia.

The presentation marks an important moment for the vanua as preparations continue for the final farewell to the Vuda Paramount Chief, who passed away last week at the age of 95.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, representing the government, conveyed the nation’s condolences to the vanua and the family of the late chief.

The atmosphere in Viseisei remains solemn as traditional members continue preparations to receive their paramount chief for his final night at home.

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The body of the late Momo na Tui Vuda is expected to return to Viseisei this afternoon, where he will spend his final night surrounded by his family, traditional leaders, and members of the vanua.

The Methodist Church is also expected to present its reguregu as the vanua continues to receive mourners paying their final respects.

Tomorrow, Vuda will carry out the final traditional funeral rites before laying its paramount chief to rest.

For the people of Vuda, the occasion is more than a funeral—it is a final farewell to a leader who carried the chiefly responsibilities of the vanua for many years.

Ratu Eparama Kitione Tavaiqia’s passing has brought together the vanua, government, church, and communities from across Fiji to honor his life, leadership, and service.

You can watch the coverage live on FBC 2, and overseas viewers can tune in via Viti+ for $49.