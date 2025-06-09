Rugby

Lomary U18 eyes historic Raluve final

Meli Laddpeter Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

August 11, 2026 8:25 am

Lomary Secondary School’s Under-18 side is preparing for a historic Weet-Bix Raluve semi-final this weekend.

The team has reached the semi-finals for the first time in the school’s history after a dominant 58-5 quarter-final win over Bua College at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Assistant Coach Samuela Gucake says the players know the challenge ahead but are ready to give their best.

“We are excited, it’s going to be a tough game but the girl’s are ready to give their all and make our school proud.”

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Lomary will face Sila Central in the semi-final in Suva this weekend.

You can catch all the action live on our streaming platform Viti+.

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