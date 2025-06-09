US judge dismisses criminal case against Indian billionaire Adani

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani [Source: Reuters]

A U.S. judge on Monday ​dismissed criminal charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, but said the Justice Department’s decision to abandon the fraud and bribery case was concerning.

Brooklyn-based U.S. ‌District Judge Nicholas Garaufis’ decision to grant federal prosecutors’ rare bid to toss the case came after he inquired into their reasons for doing so, including whether Adani’s November 2024 promise to invest $10 billion in the United States was a factor in the decision to drop the charges.

The Justice Department’s decision marked the latest instance in which federal prosecutors had sought to drop a high-profile white-collar criminal ​prosecution during Republican President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House.

In dismissing the charges against Adani, Garaufis said he was satisfied that the investment pledge ​did not factor into the Justice Department’s decision, and acknowledged that judges’ role in reviewing federal prosecutors’ decisions to drop charges was ⁠limited.

Article continues after advertisement

But he criticized Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter for collaborating with Adani’s defense lawyers in deciding to dismiss the charges without input from the prosecutors or ​agents who investigated the case.

“The irregularities in the decision to dismiss the indictment are concerning,” Garaufis wrote. “McCotter appears to have eschewed the professional opinions of innumerable officials from various ​federal offices and replaced them with his singular judgment.”

A Justice Department spokesperson pointed to a July 4 filing in which McCotter said he decided to drop the charges after meeting with defense lawyers and other Justice Department lawyers and conducting his own research and analysis.

In a statement posted on X, Gautam Adani said, “I welcome the U.S. Court’s decision with humility and deep respect for the ​judicial process.”

The judge wrote that his dismissal of the case should not be interpreted as his agreement with the Justice Department’s decision to drop the charges or an ​opinion about the merits of the case.

He asked the Justice Department to submit more information to help him decide whether to dismiss charges against additional defendants.