India strengthens Fiji’s election readiness

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

India is supporting Fiji’s election preparations through training, workshops, equipment and the sharing of electoral expertise with Fijian Elections Office officials.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta highlighted this following the recent handover of four vehicles to the Fijian Elections Office, as Fiji prepares for its next General Election.

Mehta says Fijian officials have also participated in election management programmes and workshops in India, gaining exposure to large-scale electoral operations.

“This is a ceremony which is really significant because it’s yet another step, milestone I would say, in the long-standing relationship between India and Fiji and particularly on the support which has been provided by the Government of India to the Government of Fiji with regard to conduct of the elections.”

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India’s 2024 general election involved more than 960 million voters, making it the world’s largest democratic exercise.

Mehta says India’s experience in managing elections on such a large scale can provide valuable insights for Fiji’s smaller but diverse electorate.

He says India’s continued support is aimed at strengthening capacity within Fiji’s electoral system and contributing to transparent and efficient election processes.