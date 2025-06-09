Four arrested in Lautoka drug raids

The Joint Task Force in the Western Division has arrested four people in Lautoka for alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe says the arrests followed two raids in Tavakubu and Vio Road on Monday.

In the first raid at Tavakubu, an 18-year-old student and a 24-year-old man were allegedly found with white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Both were taken into custody, while the seized substances were sent for analysis.

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In a separate raid at Vio Road, a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested after several plastics containing white substances believed to be illicit drugs were allegedly found.

Police also seized cash in local and foreign currencies, believed to be proceeds of crime.

ACP Vusonilawe says the successful raids are the result of intelligence sharing and information provided by members of the public.

Police are again urging the public to report drug-related activities through the 1681 toll-free number.