Westpac reopens upgraded Suva branch

Westpac Fiji has reopened its refurbished Thomson Street branch in Suva following a major investment in its banking services.

The upgraded branch features new self-service technology, improved customer service areas and a modern layout designed to make banking faster and more convenient.

Westpac Fiji Chief Executive Shane Smith says the refurbishment reflects the bank’s commitment to its customers and the Suva community.

Branch Manager Nina Antonio says the Thomson Street branch has served generations of customers and remains an important part of the community.

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The refurbishment is part of Westpac Fiji’s wider strategy to modernise its branch network across the country.