A new documentary celebrates Travis Barker's life

[Source: AP]

The inferno rages onscreen three minutes into “ Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear.” Dashcam footage lifted from a police car shows the blaze: It’s 2008, and Barker has survived a plane crash in South Carolina.

Four others did not.

And then, a cut. The documentary, which follows the Blink-182 drummer from 2017 to 2026, is a celebration of Barker’s life before and after the life-altering accident, a central event in a career full of them. The film began as a mirror of his memoir, 2015’s “Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums,” but became something else entirely after a producer suggested it end with the image of Barker, then still unable to fly due to post-traumatic stress disorder, walking toward a plane.

Ending on that note, “where this thing still has power over me,” didn’t sit well with him. Instead, he boards a plane at the end, but the documentary’s final images are a slide show of family photos, including his wife Kourtney Kardashian and kids.

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“I almost died,” he says. It “could be helpful to share my life.”