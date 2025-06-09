New publications simplify Fiji’s Constitution

Fijians are being given more information on the country’s constitutional history as reform discussions continue.

Two new publications launched by Dialogue Fiji in Suva compare the 1997 Constitution, the Ghai Draft and the 2013 Constitution.

They also explain key constitutional issues in simpler language for the wider public.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says constitutional information should not be limited to legal, political and academic circles.

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He says factual information, openness and public participation will be critical as Fiji moves forward with constitutional discussions.

Dialogue Fiji says the publications do not support any particular constitution, but allow readers to understand the different frameworks and form their own views.

Civil society groups, universities, professional bodies and community organisations are being encouraged to take constitutional education into communities.

Young Fijians are also being urged to understand the country’s constitutional history and democratic institutions so they can contribute to Fiji’s future.