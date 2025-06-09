Fuel crisis threatens Pacific economies

[Photo: FILE]

Pacific leaders are stepping up regional efforts to prepare for a prolonged fuel crisis, as the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran continues to threaten fuel supplies and drive up costs.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa says the fuel crisis remains a priority for Forum leaders, with a regional response mechanism already approved to help countries deal with the impact.

Waqa says Pacific countries have little control over the conflict and its effects, but can work together to strengthen their response, including through cooperation on fuel procurement.

He says the impact goes beyond fuel prices, warning that prolonged instability could increase inflation.

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“The issue will remain as long as the fight goes on, right? It’s not just about fuel prices. It’s about transportation costs. It’s about inflation, the cost of goods on the shelf in the supermarket and how we afford our livelihoods and getting all these together.”

Waqa says the longer the conflict continues, the greater the pressure will be on Pacific economies and household livelihoods.

PIF Deputy Secretary General Esala Nayasi says leaders are now preparing for the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting in Palau, where further discussions on the issue will take place.

Leaders are continuing discussions on how Pacific countries can support each other and better manage the economic fallout from the crisis.