Pine revenue funds Ravuka evacuation centre

Ravuka Village in Macuata is nearing completion of a new evacuation centre funded entirely by pine-harvesting revenue.

The Mataqali Veisererua financed the project, demonstrating how income from natural resources can be reinvested into community infrastructure.

Engineers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces are constructing the centre based on plans provided by the Commissioner’s Office.

The pine harvesting is being carried out under a Ministry of Forestry licence, with VTB as the contractor.

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Forestry officers have also inspected the harvesting area to ensure environmental and social safeguards are being followed.

Once completed, the centre will provide shelter during cyclones and other disasters, while also serving as a multipurpose community facility.

The project is in its final stages, with completion and handover expected by the end of 2026.