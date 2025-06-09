Qualifications alone are not enough: Ro Filipe

Graduates from Pacific Polytech

Technical and vocational graduates are being urged to gain work experience alongside their qualifications to improve their future employment prospects.

Minister for Transport and Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says graduates should not wait for their ideal job, but take up available opportunities and build experience.

He says while certificates are important, employers also value practical experience and work readiness.

“With your certificate, you need to complement it. It is very important to have work experience.”

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The Minister says graduates should be willing to start anywhere, even if the first opportunity is not what they had expected.

He says every job opportunity can add valuable experience and help graduates move closer to their long-term career goals.

Ro Filipe also stresses that Fiji continues to face skills shortages, making it important for graduates to remain adaptable and continue developing their skills.

He says the government is also working on frameworks to strengthen pathways for technical and vocational graduates into apprenticeships and employment.