Rokotunidau arrested in Nasinu

[Photo: FILE]

Saimoni Rokotunidau is back in police custody.

ACP Kasiano Vusonilawe says Rokotunidau was arrested this morning by officers from the Serious Organised Crime Unit, K9 Unit and Valelevu CID at a residence along Nasinu Road.

Police have been looking for Rokotunidau following a bench warrant issued by the Suva High Court yesterday.

Rokotunidau is alleged to have been the driver of the vehicle that crashed through a police roadblock in Laqere in May.

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This incident had led to the hospitalisation of a few police officers, including the daughter of Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua, who had sustained serious injuries.

Rokotunidau is facing charges of attempted murder, serious assault, going equipped, unlawful possession of illicit drugs, and refusing to provide fingerprints and photographs.

Police also allege illicit drugs were seized following the incident.