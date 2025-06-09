Ba FC eyes third major title

[Photo: File]

Ba FC is setting its sights on a third major football title after a strong season.

The Men in Black won the Fiji FACT in July before ending a seven-year wait for the Extra Premier League title over the weekend.

Ba FC President Praneel Dayal says the team now believes it can also win the Battle of the Giants.

“I believe we have what it takes to achieve this. The boys have already proven themselves, it’s just a matter now of going out there on the field and fighting for it.”

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Dayal says strong support from fans and families has been one of the team’s biggest driving forces this season.

The Battle of the Giants will be held at Ba’s home ground, the 4R Govind Park Stadium, from September 4th to 6th.