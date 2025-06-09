Bua viral dog abuse video under scrutiny

[Photo: File]

A viral video allegedly showing a man throwing a dog in Nabouwalu, Bua, has sparked widespread condemnation, with Animals Fiji now calling for a police investigation.

The footage appears to show a man approaching a group of free-roaming dogs, picking one up and throwing it into what appears to be a drain or ditch.

While the video appears to have been uploaded for entertainment, with some people reacting to it as funny, the majority of reactions have condemned the act as cruel,

inappropriate and unacceptable.

Animals Fiji says the conduct shown in the video is potentially an offence under Fiji’s Protection of Animals Act 1954, which provides penalties of up to $100 and/or six

months imprisonment for cruelty.

The animal welfare organisation says whether a dog is owned, stray or free-roaming does not justify abuse, frightening, injuring or tormenting the animal.

It is calling on the Fiji Police Force to investigate, identify the person shown in the video and locate the dog so its welfare and any injuries can be assessed.

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Animals Fiji says more awareness is needed, particularly in rural communities, where some people may not be aware that acts such as these can have legal consequences.

It says greater understanding of animal welfare and reporting mechanisms is important, as animal cruelty can often go unreported.