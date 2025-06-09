Taxi fares to drop

[File Photo]

Taxi fares will return to their previous authorised rates from October 1, with the interim fare increase set to end on September 30.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission said the temporary adjustment was introduced in July to help taxi operators manage higher fuel costs. The FCCC says the reduction in fuel prices now allows the fares to be reverted.

FCCC Chief Executive Officer Senikavika Jiuta explained that taxi fares cannot be changed every time fuel prices move.

She states that every taxi meter must be reprogrammed, tested and calibrated, making each adjustment a significant exercise for operators and regulators.

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From October 1, taxis on Viti Levu, excluding airport taxis, will charge a $2 flag fall during the day and $3 at night.

The drop charge will be 10 cents per 100 metres, while the waiting charge will be 18 cents per minute.

On Vanua Levu, Ovalau, Taveuni and Kadavu, the flag fall will be $2.30 during the day and $3.30 at night. The drop and waiting charges will remain at 10 cents per 100 metres and 18 cents per minute.

The flag fall for Nadi International Airport taxis will be $5, while other airport taxis will charge $7.10.

Their drop charge will be 10 cents per 100 metres, with waiting charges at 18 cents per minute, except for Nadi International Airport taxis, where the drop charge is 15 cents.

The FCCC adds that the new fares reflect the end of the temporary fuel-related adjustment. It will now consider other operating costs, alongside fuel, in any future full review of taxi fares.

The Commission said any major fare change would go through its established assessment process before a decision is made.

Taxi operators have been reminded to recalibrate their meters before October 1.

The FCCC reiterated that only the authorised fares may be charged from that date, and passengers should report cases of overcharging.