Stock market reaches highest turnover since 2015

South Pacific Stock Exchange CEO Sheraj Obeyesekere

The Fijian Stock Market reported strong growth across key market indicators this year, reflecting increased investor participation, higher trading activity, and continued confidence in Fiji’s capital market.

Year-to-date trading value reached $77.7 million – a 166% increase compared to the same period last year and the highest market turnover since 2015.

Trading volume rose 191% to over 42.6 million shares, while total trades increased nearly 65%.

The Exchange achieved key milestones early in the year: total trading volume surpassed the previous year’s full-year result on 18 March, and total trading value exceeded the entire 2025 figure on 21 April, highlighting strong momentum.

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SPX CEO Sheraj Obeyesekere says investor participation has continued to strengthen, with 727 new investors entering the market by July – a 202% increase over the same period last year.

New investor intake set consecutive monthly records, with 111 joining in June and 116 in July.

Since late 2024, SPX has run extensive community awareness campaigns to build public understanding of stock market investment, generating an encouraging response.

Listed companies delivered $55 million in total dividends by July, up 15% from $48 million during the same period in 2025.

Market capitalisation rose to $4.05 billion – up 12.22% year-on-year and its highest level since January 2020.

As of end-July, SPX market indices recorded positive growth. The SPX Total Return Index, tracking price movement and dividend returns, grew 4% year-to-date and 11.35% year-on-year.

2026 produced a series of firsts for the Exchange.

The first year in SPX history to record both new equity and debt listings.

The licensing of a new stockbroking firm, the first in 25 years – expanding market distribution capacity.

The Exchange is concurrently advancing key development initiatives spanning technology enhancements, regulatory framework improvements, and new product development to drive the future growth and depth of the Fijian capital market.

Obeysekera notes these results reflect a deliberate program of work begun in mid-2024 by the Exchange and the broader market to make the Fijian stock market more visible, accessible, and relevant to everyday Fijians and the economy.