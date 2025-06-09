Childers Hostel fire survivor marks 25th anniversary

Source: ABC

Richard Tempest was expecting to start his first day of work on a zucchini farm when he was jolted out of his sleep 25 years ago by loud smashing sounds.

That’s when the young backpacker from the United Kingdom saw the flames coming from downstairs from the Palace Backpacker Hostel where he was staying.

“I thought somebody was dropping plates or crockery just in the kitchen,” he said.

“As I got out of bed and looked into the internal window, I realised it was the sound of breaking glass because of the heat from the fire.”

Mr Tempest, who now lives in Brisbane, has returned to the country town where his life and many others were changed forever on the morning of June 23, 2000.

Firefighters work on the building after the fatal fire in 2000.

He remembers waking his roommates in the second-storey bedroom in the back of the building, and how they were hit with “thick black smoke and intense heat” as they reached the door.

“That part for me is very vivid,” he said.

“[We] just crawled across the burning hot timber floorboards.”

He said he felt relieved once they got safely outside, but immediately started worrying for everyone else, hoping everyone got out.

“But obviously a lot of them didn’t.”

Queensland fire authorities inspect the top-floor verandah of the Palace Backpackers Hostel in Childers after the fire in June 2000. (Reuters: Mark Baker)

Remembering the victims

Fifteen people were killed that night, nine women and six men, who are now permanently remembered in a memorial at the site of the former Palace Backpacker Hostel.

The arsonist and killer, Robert Paul Long, was sentenced to life in prison with a non-parole period of 20 years.

Community connections

Childers resident Donna Duncan helped care for the survivors after the blaze and remains in contact with many of them.

Some visited earlier this year, instead of being in town “on the day” of the anniversary.

“Because for them, it’s still painful too,” she said.

Her home had become “a sanctuary” for them over the years.

Mr Tempest, who turned 50 last week, said he was looking forward to catching up with some of the other survivors in Childers before a private memorial to mark the anniversary.

“Twenty-five years is a fairly significant milestone,” he said.

Visitors to the Childers Arts Space can also reflect on the tragedy and leave a message to the survivors and families of the victims.

