British mountaineer sets record 19th Everest summit

[Photo Credit: BBC News]

British mountaineer Kenton Cool has scaled Mount Everest for the 19th time, breaking his own record for the most climbs up the world’s tallest mountain for a non-sherpa.

The 51-year-old, who was accompanied by Nepali sherpa Dorji Gyaljen, reached the 8,849m (29,000ft) high summit at 11:00 local time (04:15 GMT) on Sunday.

Mr Cool first climbed Everest in 2004 and has summited it almost yearly since.

Article continues after advertisement

Mr Gyaljen logged his 23rd climb up Everest. Another Nepali sherpa, Kami Rita, holds the record for making the most number of Everest summits at 30, and is also currently on the mountain attempting to set a new record.

Mr Cool’s record-setting feat comes after at least two climbers – Subrata Ghosh from India and Philipp “PJ” Santiago II from the Philippines – died on Mount Everest this week.

After his 16th Everest ascent in 2022, Mr Cool appeared to play down his record, noting that many Nepali climbers have surpassed it.

“I’m really surprised by the interest… considering that so many of the sherpas have so many more ascents,” he told AFP in an interview then.

Four days before the latest feat, Mr Cool told his Instagram followers that he “finally [had] a positive forecast” that will allow him to go ahead with the attempt.

“Let’s hope that we manage to thread the needle with regard to numbers of climbers and we have a safe and enjoyable time up high,” he wrote.

Fellow climbers hailed the achievement.

Mr Cool is a “great person to share stories from two decades on the mountain”, American adventurer Adrian Ballinger told Reuters news agency.

“His experience, charisma, and strength make him a valuable part of the Everest community,” says Mr Ballinger, who is currently guiding a team up Everest.

“Amazing, Kenton,” wrote Jordanian mountaineer Mostafa Salameh, who is one of only 20 people to complete the climb the highest mountains on all seven continents and conquer the North and South Poles.

Mr Cool is also a mountain guide who has lead British explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes, among others, on several notable climbs including Everest.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.