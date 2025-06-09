Brazil brushes off UN call for hotel subsidy in tense COP30 talks

[Source: Reuters]

Brazil’s government ruled out the idea of subsidizing all delegates’ hotel fares at the United Nations climate summit it will host in November, Brazilian officials said on Friday, after what they described as a tense meeting with U.N. officials.

The standoff comes as delegations grow increasingly panicked about the cost of accommodations in the coastal Amazon host city of Belém. Brazil is working to nearly double available hotel beds and entrepreneurs have gotten creative, converting love motels and ferryboats to receive delegations.

