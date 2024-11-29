Australia PM says social media firms now have a responsibility to protect kids

[Source: Reuters]

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that social media platforms now have a responsibility to ensure the safety of children after the country’s parliament passed a bill banning those under the age of 16 from using the services.

Australia approved the social media ban for children on Thursday after an emotive debate that has gripped the nation, setting a benchmark for jurisdictions around the world with one of the toughest regulations targeting Big Tech.

“Platforms now have a social responsibility to ensure the safety of our kids is a priority for them,” Albanese said in a press conference.

“We’re making sure that mums and dads can have that different conversation today and in future days.”

The legislation passed through the country’s lower house of parliament on Friday morning in a procedural hearing.

The law forces tech giants from Instagram and Facebook owner Meta Platforms (META.O), to TikTok to stop minors from logging in or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($32 million).

A trial of enforcement methods will start in January, with the ban to take effect in a year.

The legislation was fast-tracked through the country’s parliament in what is the last sitting week of the year, to criticism from social media firms and some lawmakers who say the bill has lacked proper scrutiny.

Albanese said on Friday passing the bill before the age verification trial has been completed was the correct approach.

“We are very clearly sending a message about our intentions here,” he said.

“The legislation is very clear. We don’t argue that its implementation will be perfect, just like the alcohol ban for under 18s doesn’t mean that someone under 18 never has access, but we know that it’s the right thing to do.”