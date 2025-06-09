Australia to begin talks on security, defence with EU

Source: Reuters

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday the country would commence negotiations on a security and defence partnership with the European Union, and was also hopeful of a “symbolically important” trade deal.

Albanese met with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa on the sidelines of the G7 summit where they discussed the EU proposal for a defence partnership, which Australian officials said did not have military deployment obligations.

