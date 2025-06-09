Australia jobs unexpectedly dip in May

Source: Reuters

Australian employment dipped in May after solid gains the previous month, data showed on Thursday, though full-time jobs jumped and the jobless rate held steady in a sign of continued resilience in the labour market.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed net employment dipped 2,500 in May from April, when they rose a revised 87,600. That was below market forecasts for a 22,500 increase, though the series has been very volatile in recent months.

