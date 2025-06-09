Australia government condemns anti-immigration rally in Sydney

Demonstrators carry Australian flags during the 'March for Australia' anti-immigration rally, in Sydney, Australia. [Source: Reuters]

Australia’s centre-left government condemned an anti-immigration rally being held in Sydney on Sunday, which it said sought to spread hate and had links to neo-Nazis.

The March For Australia rally in the country’s most populous city was one of several anti-immigration demonstrations scheduled for state and regional capitals across the country, according to the group’s website.

Australia, where one in two people is either born overseas or has a parent born overseas, has been grappling with a rise in right-wing extremism, including protests by neo-Nazis.

Article continues after advertisement

March for Australia organisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the neo-Nazi claims.

Some 5,000 to 8,000 people had assembled for the Sydney rally, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

A counter-rally by the Refugee Action Coalition, a community activist organisation, took place near the Sydney march. “Our event shows the depth of disgust and anger about the far right agenda of March For Australia”, a coalition spokesperson said in a statement. Organisers said hundreds attended the event.

A large March For Australia rally was underway in central Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state, ABC aerial footage showed.

Veteran lawmaker Bob Katter threatened a reporter at a press conference on Thursday when the topic of his attendance at a March for Australia was being discussed. The founder of the small, populist Katter’s Australian Party, shook his fist and said he had previously punched people for mentioning his Lebanese heritage.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.