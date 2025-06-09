Australia begins enforcing world-first teen social media ban

Australia's ban on children accessing social media is making headlines around the world. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

Australia on Wednesday became the first country to ban social media for children under 16, blocking access in a move welcomed by many parents and child advocates but criticised by major technology companies and free-speech advocates.

Starting at midnight (1300 GMT on Tuesday), 10 of the largest platforms including TikTok, Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O), opens new tab YouTube and Meta’s (META.O), opens new tab Instagram and Facebook were ordered to block children or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($33 million) under the new law, which is being closely watched by regulators worldwide.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it “a proud day” for families and cast the law as proof that policymakers can curb online harms that have outpaced traditional safeguards.

Article continues after advertisement

“This will make an enormous difference. It is one of the biggest social and cultural changes that our nation has faced,” Albanese told a news conference on Wednesday.

“It’s a profound reform which will continue to reverberate around the world.”

In a video message, Albanese urged children to “start a new sport, new instrument, or read that book that has been sitting there for some time on your shelf,” ahead of Australia’s summer school break starting later this month.

In the hours before the ban took effect, many of the estimated one million children impacted by the legislation began posting messages saying goodbye to their online followers.

“No more social media… no more contact with the rest of the world,” wrote one teen on TikTok.

“#seeyouwhenim16,” said another.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.