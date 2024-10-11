At least 20 killed in attack on miners in Pakistan

[Source: Riverine Herald]

At least 20 miners have been killed and seven injured in an attack by armed men on a small private coal mine in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan.

“A group of armed men attacked the Junaid Coal company mines in the Duki area in the wee hours using heavy weapons,” said Humayun Khan, the police station house officer for the town, located east of the city of Quetta.

They fired rockets and grenades at the mines in the Friday attack as well.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have received 20 bodies and six injured so far at the district hospital,” said Johar Khan Shadizai, a doctor in Duki.