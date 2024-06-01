After Trump's conviction, the jury is still out on political damage

[Source: Reuters]

Donald Trump made history on Thursday as the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime. But his ultimate judgment won’t come until November when he faces America’s voters, who have decidedly mixed feelings about voting for a felon.

Prior to the trial, surveys conducted by Reuters/Ipsos and other outlets showed that some Republican and independent voters would consider refusing to vote for Trump, a Republican, if he were convicted of a felony.

Strategists from both major parties, voter interviews and the Trump campaign have cast doubt on just how much a conviction could cost him at the polls.

But in an election that could be razor-thin and decided by voters in a handful of states, minimal damage could do Trump in.

A New York jury found Trump guilty of a scheme to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to aid his political ambitions. While some Republicans told Reuters they were standing by Trump after they had considered abandoning him, others said the verdict was a final breaking point.

Trump and his supporters immediately sought to use the guilty verdict as rocket fuel to fire up his voter base and donors and to paint him as a victim of political persecution.

Democratic President Joe Biden’s campaign concurred that, with the trial over and Trump free to resume campaigning, the most important decision will come on Nov. 5.

Even so, Tyler couldn’t resist labeling Trump a “convicted felon.”