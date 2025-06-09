Young targets Commonwealth spot

Tolu Young

Fiji swimmer Tolu Young has already set his sights on his next major challenge, the Oceania Games in May, which will serve as a qualifier for the next major event he hopes to be part of.

The 20-year-old has barely had time to catch his breath after a hectic few weeks. Following his campaign at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau, Young went straight to Singapore for the World Aquatics Championships, where he recorded a season-best in the 50m butterfly.

With around nine months to prepare, Young is determined to refine his technique and fitness as he works towards his long-term goal of representing Fiji at the Commonwealth Championships next year.

Tolu Young and his sister, Nylla Young

“So my next step is head back to the states for school and compete collegiately for Arizona State University. That will probably be my immediate step and I will slowly go through the Collegiate short yard season, compete collegiately and hopefully do my best there and that will surely improve my long course time and so that I can represent Fiji better.”

He says that while the qualifiers are still a few months away, it is a chance to recover and work on perfecting his craft.

The 20-year-old is currently enjoying his last few days in the country with family and friends and will depart for the US this weekend.

