Young Naevo laid to rest

The late Ratu Pasikali Naevo was laid to rest in Nawaka, Nadi.

The Fiji Under-20 squad member was accorded a traditional chiefly farewell by close friends, family as well as rugby followers.

Naevo passed away at the Lautoka Hospital last Sunday after claims of collapsing in a training session in the West.

Pasikali is the son of former Flying Fijians lock Api Naevo and nephew of Semisi ‘Man Mountain’ Naevo.

He featured for the Natabua High School under 18 in last year’s Vodafone Deans.