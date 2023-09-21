Young Fiji 7s team for Pacific Games

Sireli Bobo (right) during the Fiji 7s trials.

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee has officially announced the names of athletes who will be representing Fiji in the upcoming Pacific Games scheduled for November.

Notably, a promising young team has been selected to represent the Fiji Men’s 7’s side, under the guidance of esteemed coach Sireli Bobo.

Out of the twelve players chosen to travel, only three have represented Fiji in the World Sevens Series including, policemen Suliano Volivoli, speedster Rokoua Rasaku, and Alusio Vakadranu.

The other players in the squad are Netava Koroisau, Waisea Lawebuka, Joji Nasova, Atunaisa Batikado, Maleli Tuvusa, Jone Natanu, Isimeli Tikomaimereke, Ropate Rere, and Nadroga Flanker, Manueli Ratuniyarawa.

Three new players have joined the Fijiana 7s fold in the likes of Mereani Bunawa, Suva flanker Vitalina Mirini and Vive Sikisawana who was part of the Fijiana Drua last year.

Fijiana is coached by Timoci Volavola.