Year four, same warriors

When the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua first ran out in Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific back in 2022 against the Blues, Isoa Nasilasila and Kitione Salawa were part of the historic starting side.

Several seasons later, the pair are once again named in the run-on team for Round One, a testament to their growth and consistency within the club.

Head coach Glen Jackson admitted he hadn’t initially realised the milestone but was quick to praise the development of both players.

“I didn’t remember that they’d been there. I’d say their skin folds are down, number one.”

Beyond fitness, Jackson highlighted their professionalism and service to the Drua over the past five seasons.

“They’ve been great stewards of the club. Ice is on 51 games now. Many games for the Flying Fijians as well. They’ve gone to World Cups. They’ve been brilliant for us.”

Both players have grown from promising young talents into established leaders within the squad, representing Fiji on the international stage while remaining central figures for the Drua.

Jackson says having them still running out in Round One years later is significant for the club’s culture and continuity.

“It’s great that they’re obviously still here and running out again in Round One of year four. So, great news.”

The Fijian Drua will take on Moana Pasifika at 3.35pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka, and you can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports.

