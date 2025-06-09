Yaco imspires ACS U16

An inspirational performance from number eight Sepiuta Yaco saw Adi Cakobau School lift the Eastern Zone Raluve under 16 title.

Yaco scored a try in their 17-nil win over St Vincent College at QVS ground in Tailevu.

The number eight was instrumental in the win with strong carries and solid defense.

St Vincent had their moments and chances but failed to capitalize.

Meanwhile, In the U15 final, RKS beat QVS 19-7.

QVS defeated RKS 15-nil in the U14 final while Lelean Memorial School came out with a 10-5 win in the U14 playoff following a close battle with St Vincent College.

