Western swimmers hope for the best

The schools swimming teams in the west have a lot of potential, but the lack of facilities is still a problem.

Felicia Wedlock, a full-time swimmer and mother of two, says this problem has persisted over time and urges the appropriate authorities to look into it as soon as possible.

She says when the western schools won majority of the medals at the recent national schools swimming competition, they demonstrated they have some of the best swimmers.

So we’re hoping that some people or government or whoever it is in authority could try and make a push to get our pool in Lautoka done so that we could have better facilities for them because the potential for good swimmers is there it’s just that we don’t have the facilities.

Wedlock adds their swimming club, the Great White Shark is currently in the top 10.